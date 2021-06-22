West Holmes commends outgoing superintendent for leadership during emotional year
West Holmes Local Schools Board of Education bid farewell to interim Superintendent John Thomas as he oversaw his final meeting Monday night. "John came to us during a year of great turmoil and emotions as we mourned the passing of Aaron Kaufman," said board President Andy Jones. "If that hadn't been enough, we were also in the midst of a pandemic that seemed to change every other day what we had to do.