KABUL, Afghanistan - The pair of bloodstained girls' sneakers, painted on a wall in downtown Kabul, serves as a grim reminder of the terror wrought here. Late one afternoon in May, a triple bombing outside a large city high school in West Kabul killed 85 people and wounded over 140. Many were teenage girls who had just finished their afternoon classes. The first blast was so fierce that some bodies were burned or maimed beyond recognition. All that remained of one girl was a single sneakered foot.