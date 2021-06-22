Cancel
Updated version of AGS Minimum Geriatrics Competencies for Graduating Medical Students published

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Geriatrics Society (AGS) has published an updated version of the AGS Minimum Geriatrics Competencies for Graduating Medical Students, which were created to ensure that medical school graduates across the U.S. are prepared to provide high-quality care for us all as we age. A refresh of the original set first published more than a decade ago, the 27 competencies integrate new concepts that have emerged more recently in the field of geriatrics, including frailty and person-centered care, and are framed around five key areas of focus for all geriatrics healthcare professionals.

www.news-medical.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
