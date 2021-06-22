Updated version of AGS Minimum Geriatrics Competencies for Graduating Medical Students published

Aside from grades and test scores, medical students are selected based on their selfless qualities such as altruism, passion, service-orientedness, resilience, advocacy, and others. Many of my medical school classmates did remarkably selfless things before starting medical school, such as starting nonprofit organizations, advocating for social and racial equity, working on ski-patrol and search-and-rescue teams, volunteering in hospitals, and serving medical missions at home or abroad. I believe it is within all future doctors to change the world for the better. It is a temporary tragedy, then, when medical school takes these bright selfless individuals, sits them down at a desk, and thrusts them into survival mode. Many of our empathetic instincts as humans are for the good of the collective whole. The instinct that is solely for our own survival, though, is our fight-or-flight instinct—the sympathetic response, a response with which medical students become well acquainted.