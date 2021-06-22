Boeheim's Army Gets 3-Seed in The Basketball Tournament

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) unveiled its bracket for the 2021 version of the single elimination tournament event. With that included seeding for Boeheim's Army, a team made up of mostly Syracuse alums. Boeheim's Army was given the three seed in the Peoria region and will face the 14th seeded Forces of Seoul.

Boeheim's Army's roster currently stands at nine players, but it is expected to expand to 11 soon. The current roster includes Paschal Chukwu, Eric Devendorf, CJ Fair, Tyler Lydon, Chris McCullough, Tyrese Rice, Malachi Richardson, Keifer Sykes and Andrew White.

Forces of Seoul is a team comprised of players who play in the Korean Basketball League. It features some familiar names to Syracuse fans, including Josh Newkirk, the former Pittsburgh guard, and Vernon Macklin, a former Georgetown big.

Also included in the Peoria region is the defending TBT champion Golden Eagles, a team made up of Marquette alums. The Golden Eagles are the one seed in the region and would only face Boeheim's Army in the regional final. The two seed is House of 'Paign, a team of Illinois alums. That could potentially be Boeheim's Army's regional semifinal opponent, and they would have a home court advantage with games played in Peoria, Illinois.

Should Boeheim's Army advance past Forces of Seoul, it will face the winner of the six seed The Overlooked and the 11-seed Heartfire. The Overlooked is a team made up of Murray State alums. Heartfire includes former Baylor and Pittsburgh players.

Boeheim's Army's first game is the weekend of July 24th.