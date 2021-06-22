Eco-Friendly All-Terrain Footwear
The Goruck Jedburgh Rucking Boots are a military inspired footwear style for athletes and outdoor adventurers alike looking to maintain comfort when spending extended periods hiking or training. The shoes are constructed with Deception Canvas, which is reported to be three-times stronger than conventional canvas to maintain an eco-friendly design. This also gives the footwear a vintage look and feel, while also being quick-drying to easily withstand exposure to rain or water.www.trendhunter.com