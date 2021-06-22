Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Sam Swart is Returning to Syracuse Lacrosse

By Mike McAllister
Posted by 
AllSyracue
AllSyracue
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01Rph0_0abT1JYC00

Senior midfielder Sam Swart announced on Monday that she is returning for her firth season of Syracuse lacrosse. Swart was afforded the extra year due to the coronavirus pandemic, and she is taking advantage of that opportunity.

"Growing up I always dreamed about playing lacrosse at Syracuse," Swart said in a statement. "My role model was basketball player Carmelo Anthony. I wore his basketball sneakers, my room is and always was painted orange. I also used to ask my parents for oranges for my birthday as a present because that's how obsessed I was with the idea of going to Syracuse. That dream became a reality - being coached by one of the best players in the world, coach Gait, and the opportunity to play in the infamous Carrier Dome.

"With this being said, I will be returning to Syracuse for my 5th year. Thankfully, I was granted another year of eligibility because Covid-19 cut my junior year short. In addition to playing lacrosse, I will be earning my master's in sports venue and even management in Falk College.

"I would like to thank coach Gait, all of my coaches and the Syracuse support staff for supporting me in achieving my goals and dreams every day. A great coach once said to me, 'Good, better, best, never let it rest, until your good is your better and your better is your best.' I will give Syracuse my best every day. I can't wait to take my 5th year to grow as a person on and off the field. I look forward to winning a National Championship with my 2022 team."

Swart finished the 2021 season with 41 goals and 48 points.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
AllSyracue

AllSyracue

Syracuse, NY
206
Followers
375
Post
43K+
Views
ABOUT

AllSyracuse is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Syracuse athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
Syracuse, NY
Basketball
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Lacrosse#Lacrosse Players#Basketball#Sports Venue#Syracuse Lacrosse#Falk College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Lacrosse
College
Syracuse University
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Sports
Related
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse Basketball Coaches Watching Top Targets

The Syracuse basketball coaches will be watching some of their top targets in the 2022 class, and evaluating any other prospects that catch their eye. Here is who Syracuse has watched or will be watching. SUBSCRIBE TO ALLSYRACUSE.COM NOW TO GET ACCESS TO EXCLUSIVE INSIDER CONTENT!. Hoop Group Atlantic City...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

JJ Starling Talks Syracuse Visit, Updates Recruitment

JJ Starling has had a busy month of June, taking several visits to get a closer look at programs that have extended scholarship opportunities. One of those programs was Syracuse, the home town program. AllSyracuse.com caught up with Starling to discuss that visit and where his recruitment currently stands. SUBSCRIBE...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Founder of Elam Ending Picks Boeheim's Army to Win TBT

Nick Elam, founder of the Elam Ending, is picking Boeheim's Army to win the 2021 The Basketball Tournament. Nick has Boeheim's Army beating Sideline Cancer in the championship game. Boeheim's Army has loaded up the roster this year, adding two of the winningest TBT players in its history. DeAndre Kane...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse Will Be Well Represented in Tokyo Olympics

The Tokyo Olympics begin on July 23rd, and when they do, there will be plenty of Orange represented. Four former Syracuse athletes will represent their countries in Tokyo. They are as follows:. Kayla Alexander: Syracuse women's basketball's all-time leading scorer, Alexander will make her Olympic debut for Canada. Canada is...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Buddy Boeheim Makes NIL History

Many student-athletes are taking advantage of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities. That includes Buddy Boeheim, who made NIL history on Friday. According to Darren Rovell, Buddy became the first player in the NIL era to sell merchandise with his name and his school's trademark. Buddy partnered with The Players'...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Report: Chase Scanlan Enters Transfer Portal

Former Syracuse lacrosse player Chase Scanlan has entered the transfer portal, according to Inside Lacrosse. Scanlan was Syracuse's leading goal scorer this past season until an incident following the Orange's loss to North Carolina. The incident eventually led to his arrest on misdemeanor domestic violence related charges of criminal mischief...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Recruits Excited About Kayla Treanor Hire

Syracuse women's lacrosse has had quite the eventful offseason. Longtime head coach Gary Gait transitioned to coach the Orange men's lacrosse program, while alum Kayla Treanor was hired as the new leader of the women's program. With such change, the impact on recruiting becomes the obvious immediate question. Syracuse has...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Mekhi Mason Discusses Syracuse Commitment

Syracuse football picked up a big commitment on Thursday when linebacker Mekhi Mason out of Monsignor Pace in Florida pledged Orange over Florida State, Georgia Tech, Indiana, LSU and several others. The 6-1, 220 pound backer says Syracuse was the best fit. "I fit best on the defense," Mason said....
NBAPosted by
AllSyracue

Marv Albert Calls Final Game of Legendary Broadcasting Career

Syracuse University's Newhouse School of Communications is the top communications school in the country, and one of its prominent alums has called it a career. Longtime broadcaster Marv Albert called his last game on Sunday, when the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Atlanta Hawks in game six of the Eastern Conference Finals to eliminate the Hawks and advance to the NBA Finals.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Dome to Return to Full Capacity This Fall

Syracuse Athletics announced on Friday that the Dome will return to full capacity this fall. Syracuse played its sports in the Dome without fans for football and basketball this past season, and limited fans for lacrosse. More from the press release from SU:. As the 2021-22 athletic season quickly approaches,...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Max McCree Discusses Syracuse Visit

Iowa Central Community College offensive lineman Max McCree took an official visit to Syracuse over the weekend. AllSyracuse.com caught up with the 6-6 290 pounder to see how it went. Q: How was the visit?. McCree: "I had a great time. I really enjoyed myself. What I really liked about...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Malachi Davis Feels at Home on Syracuse Visit

Syracuse defensive line commit Malachi Davis was finally able to spend time on the Syracuse campus and see his future coaches in person. The NCAA lifted pandemic related recruiting restrictions that prohibited face to face contact on June 1st. Last weekend, Davis took an official visit to Central New York. AllSyracuse.com spoke with Davis about how it went.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Syracuse Makes Top Six for Mani Powell

Class of 2022 Canton (Ohio) McKinley linebacker Mani Powell released a top six of Arkansas, Indiana, Michigan, Syracuse, Toledo and West Virginia Monday night. Powell is fresh off of an official visit to Syracuse this past weekend. "It was great," Powell said after the visit. "I had a great time....
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Justin Taylor Commits to Syracuse Basketball

Syracuse basketball has picked up a huge commitment in class of 2022 shooting guard Justin Taylor out of St. Anne's-Belfield School in Virginia. Taylor picked the Orange over finalists Indiana, North Carolina, Virginia and Virginia Tech. He also held offers from Butler, Florida, Marquette, Maryland, NC State, Penn State and several others. Taylor is Syracuse's second commitment in the 2022 class, joining wing Kamari Lands.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Coveted Linebacker Mani Powell Has 'Great' Syracuse Visit

Class of 2022 Canton (Ohio) McKinley linebacker Mani Powell took an official visit to Syracuse over the weekend. Powell also holds offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss and West Virginia, among others. We caught up with Powell to discuss his Syracuse visit. Q: How was the...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
AllSyracue

Quadir Copeland Recaps ‘Amazing’ Syracuse Official Visit

Syracuse basketball hosted 2022 point guard Quadir Copeland for an official visit this week. AllSyracuse.com caught up with Copeland to see how it went. Copeland: “The best part really was, in my eyes, going to coach Boeheim’s house for dinner. Just chillin’ with the whole team. That was amazing just being around all of those types of people and it just felt like a family there. No one treated me like I was a high school kid or treated me any differently. They treated me like I was already going to Syracuse. So it was just normal with how we bonded and connected. It was just a regular team. Nobody was acting like they were too big. Everybody was treating me like I was one of them. Even coach Boeheim. I got talk to him a lot over this visit. Amazing guy. Wise guy. He had a lot of history to back it up. You would think he’d forget some but he remembers it all from Earl the Pearl Monroe to Dion Waiters to Michael Carter-Williams. He remembered all that. He had so many stories to tell us and we were all eager to listen to him. That was really the best part of the trip.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy