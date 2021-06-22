Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

What are the most popular smart home devices?

By Nexstar Media Wire
foxlexington.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON (KIAH) – Smart devices are all the rage these days, with the vast majority of Americans buying in. “After less than a decade as a commercial proposition, the smart home has already passed the tipping point,” Bill Ablondi, director at Smart Home Strategies, has said. “The fact that a majority of people have bought into the smart home shows that there is no going back – the smart home has become the normal home.”

foxlexington.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Home Devices#Smart Devices#Smart Watch#Smart Tvs#Kiah#Americans#Smart Home Strategies#Reviews Org#Amazon Echo#Google Nest#The Apple Watch#Facebook Portal#Smartwatch#Samsung Galaxy Watch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Google
Related
Retailgizmochina.com

Make your Amazon Alexa wire-free with these unique Battery Bases

Smart Speakers are not only popular amongst tech enthusiasts but also regular consumers. If you are a proud owner of Amazon Alexa or are planning to buy one in the future then check out this list of smart battery bases which will make your speaker truly wire-free and portable. GGMM...
ElectronicsDigital Trends

You can buy an Amazon Echo Dot for ONLY $20, because Prime Day

If you’ve been waiting to pick up an Amazon Echo Dot on Amazon this Prime Day, we’ve got the deal of the day right here! Today as part of Amazon’s best Prime Day deals you can get an Amazon Echo Dot (3rd-Gen) for just $20, saving $20 off the regular price. Deals don’t come much better than this if you’re after an Echo Dot — and at this price, you could buy two and take advantage of the Drop In feature to check in with other members of your household. If last year is anything to go by, this deal is sure to fly off the shelves, so for the fastest delivery make sure you snap it up right now before stock is limited or sells out completely.
ElectronicsPosted by
SlashGear

This unified smart home standard will matter

You can count on your smart home setup but all the pomp and show falls flat when a doorbell isn’t on the same ecosystem as the lights and you need to employ different methods to control each of them. This scenario is subject to change with the introduction of Matter – a new smart home protocol that will let smart devices from different manufacturers work seamlessly together as if they were built in harmony under the same smart platform.
TechnologyArs Technica

Google commits to supporting Nest smart home devices for 5 years

Google's latest blog post finally gives a minimum public support timeline for all of its "Google Nest" smart home products. The company has committed to supporting all Google Nest products with "critical bug fixes and patches" for at least five years. Inconsistent branding means that it has been tough to...
ElectronicsGizmodo

The Smart Home Isn't Worth It

A smart home that responds to your every command and automates mundane tasks is a tantalizing dream. But the reality is that given the current limitations of technology, competing standards, and devices that quickly become obsolete, trying to make that dream a reality today just isn’t worth all the effort.
ElectronicsAdvanced Television

Investigation: Smart home device security risks

A home filled with smart devices could be exposed to more than 12,000 hacking or unknown scanning attacks from across the world in a single week, an investigation by UK consumer champion Which? has found. UK households now have more than 10 different connected devices on average, from televisions to...
Cell PhonesLight Reading

Eurobites: Are smart homes a dumb idea?

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Magyar Telekom goes with Amdocs for billing upgrade; Nokia takes GPON to Armenia; Three UK rebrands. Think you're such a smarty-pants with your connected kettle? Think again. A new study from Which?, the respected UK consumer rights organization, has revealed that a home filled with smart devices could be exposed to more than 12,000 "hacking or unknown scanning attacks" from across the world in a single week. Which? set up a fake home and filled it with connected goodies bought online, ranging from smart TVs to printers via wireless security cameras. Researchers then connected them to the Internet, exposing them to malware and other nasties created by real cybercriminals. In the worst week (or the best if you were the hacker), 12,807 unique scans or attack attempts were made against the devices, including 2,435 specific attempts to maliciously log into the devices with a weak default username and password. Surprisingly, perhaps, the most attacked product was a humble Epson printer, though the ieGeek security camera (surely the name's a red flag?) was also a popular target.
ElectronicsAndroid Central

As frustrating as smart home devices can be, here's why I put up with them

Why are "smart homes" a thing? Why do companies continue pushing this idea of automating our home devices when there is so much fragmentation and inconsistency when trying to use them — even with the best of the best smart home products? And knowing about their shoddy track record, why do I keep buying smart home devices?
ElectronicsThe Gadgeteer

Spotcam Video Doorbell 2 review

REVIEW – If you drive down the street in my neighborhood at night you’ll see those little round blue glowing circles from all the video doorbells on just about every house. It seems like everyone has one. In fact, I felt a little sorry for myself because I didn’t have one. I have reviewed so many gadgets over the years from many different manufacturers and I never collected enough of anything from one company to set up a cohesive system in my house that worked easily with each other. But I had reviewed several video cams from Spotcam and enjoyed the app that went with them, so when Spotcam rolled out their second generation video doorbell, I was eager to finally get a video doorbell! Let’s see how it went.
Electronicsmobileworldlive.com

Smart home sector tipped for comeback

Strategy Analytics tipped global spending on smart home systems to rebound in 2021 as consumers push ahead with installations postponed during the height of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The company predicted spending would increase 44 per cent year-on-year to $123 billion after falling short of the $100 billion-mark in 2020....
Electronicshowtogeek.com

The 5 Most Useful Actions for Alexa Routines

You can add useful actions to your Alexa Routines such as Messaging, which sends customizable notifications to your phone and Alexa devices. You can also use the Smart Home action to control your smart devices. The Calendar Action. To use the Calendar action, you need to link an existing calendar...
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

Need a cheap smart speaker? The Google Home Mini is only £15.99 right now

Hop on over to My Memory’s eBay store right now and you’ll find an absolute bargain – the sleek Google Home Mini smart speaker has plummeted to just £15.99. Originally going for £49.99 upon release, the Home Mini can now be had for well under half its initial price point, giving you the perfect opportunity to add a Google Assistant speaker to your smart home on the cheap.
ElectronicsWired

Review: Vilo Mesh Router

Very affordable. Easy to set up and straightforward to use. Useful features like guest Wi-Fi and parental controls. Reliable and stable connectivity. No support for Wi-Fi 6 or WPA3. Some devices connect to routers farther away. I ran into issues with my Sonos speakers. A good Wi-Fi connection at home...
ElectronicsWREG

Best JBL Bluetooth headphones

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are countless brands of headphones that offer high-quality audio, durability and wireless connectivity today. Some have unique features, while others focus on style and comfort. However, one reliable brand of headphones that provides style, comfort and quality is JBL. JBL has several different high-quality options that offer Bluetooth connectivity alongside other trademark features.
ElectronicsCult of Mac

Apple TV can’t match Amazon and Roku in popularity

Apple TV (the hardware, not the streaming service) makes up around 12.5% of set-top boxes in a very fragmented marketplace, according to analysis from Parks Associates. That lags behind Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV Box, which currently stand neck-and-neck. Nonetheless, Apple TV ranks a few percentage points ahead of Google’s Chromecast. Back in 2017, Chromecast came in ahead of Apple TV. And, as recently as 2018 and 2019, the two remained competitive.

Comments / 0

Community Policy