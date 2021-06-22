Shazam: Fury of the Gods Director David F. Sandberg Tweets Costume Pic
Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg just tweeted a pic of the cast in their new costumes. You scroll down to see the new pic!. In the tweet, the Shazam: Fury of the Gods director says, “Don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here’s a pic I took the other day.” The pic shows Shazam (Zachary Levi) along with the grown-up versions of characters Freddy Freeman (Adam Brody), Darla Dudley (Meagan Good), Eugene Choi (Ross Butler), Mary Bromfield (Grace Fulton), and Pedro Peña (D.J. Cotrona).www.vitalthrills.com