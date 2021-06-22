Cancel
Shazam: Fury of the Gods Director David F. Sandberg Tweets Costume Pic

By Jenna Busch
vitalthrills.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg just tweeted a pic of the cast in their new costumes. You scroll down to see the new pic!. In the tweet, the Shazam: Fury of the Gods director says, “Don’t know how long we can keep the new suits from leaking so here’s a pic I took the other day.” The pic shows Shazam (Zachary Levi) along with the grown-up versions of characters Freddy Freeman (Adam Brody), Darla Dudley (Meagan Good), Eugene Choi (Ross Butler), Mary Bromfield (Grace Fulton), and Pedro Peña (D.J. Cotrona).

