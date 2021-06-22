San Jose flea market vendors plan hunger strike ahead of City Council development vote
Berryessa Flea Market vendors are planning to start a hunger strike on Monday, demanding city leaders and developers protect vendors from being displaced by new development. The strike comes a day before the San Jose City Council votes on rezoning plans that would force the closure of two-thirds of the Berryessa Flea Market, to allow for the development of tech offices, apartments and retail near transit — known as the Berryessa BART Urban Village.www.smdailyjournal.com