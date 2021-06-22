Cancel
Charlotte County, FL

Charlotte County Sheriff's Office provides tips for spotting property rental scams

By Kat Velez
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 17 days ago
Rental property scams are often found on local buy, sell, trade websites such as Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace and Facebook groups. With the heightened market and lack of rental property, it's important to be extremely cautious about who you do business with.

Given the current state of the real estate market, it’s a good idea to educate yourself on popular scams. It may also be in your best interest to seek out a trusted real estate professional to help with any real estate needs.

When engaging in a rental transaction, or real-estate purchase transaction through an online classified, consumers should fully vet the person they are going to meet and not deal in cash.

Do not render payment to third persons and do not accept at face value that the person offering a lease agreement is entitled to represent the rental property.

Signs of a Scam
Being savvy when you’re in search of a rental is well worth the effort. Here are some signs you may be dealing with a scam:

  • They tell you to wire money
  • They want a security deposit or first month’s rent before you’ve met or signed a lease
  • They say they’re out of the country

Follow the guidelines below to avoid falling for any scam:

  • Deal locally and face-to-face
  • Do not provide payment to anyone you have not met in person
  • Beware of offers involving shipping – deal with locals you can meet in person
  • Never wire funds (e.g. Western Union) – anyone who asks you to is a scammer
  • Don’t accept cashier/certified checks or money orders – banks cash fakes, then hold you responsible.
  • Transactions are between users only, no third party provides a “guarantee”
  • Never give out financial info (bank account, social security, PayPal account, etc)
  • Do not rent or purchase sight-unseen—that amazing “deal” may not exist
  • Refuse background/credit checks until you have met the landlord/employer in person
  • “Craigslist voicemails” – Any message asking you to access or check “Craigslist voicemails” or “Craigslist voice messages” is fraudulent – no such service exists

How to Report Scams
If you find yourself the target of a rental scam, report it to your local law enforcement agency and to the FTC .

