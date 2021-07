KUTV — The following description was written by Josh Pedersen. “OUT, NOT IN!" was created by author-illustrator team Josh Pedersen and Faith Henke. This book was crafted from empathy and experience and aims to inspire LGBTQ individuals struggling to find their voice when they are ready to come out. This beautifully hand-lettered book can enlighten families and close friends of every person who is navigating the coming out process. It is for ALL people wishing to gain a more empathetic understanding. It is a message of hope and bravery.