Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilton Manors, FL

One person hospitalized following hit-and-run in Wilton Manors, police say

By Angie DiMichele, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
Posted by 
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 17 days ago

One person was hospitalized Monday after a hit-and-run crash in Wilton Manors, police said.

It happened at 6:45 a.m. on the 2100 block of Northeast 15th Avenue in Wilton Manors. As of Monday evening, the individual who was hit remained in the hospital, according to a Wilton Manors Police Department spokesman.

Further details about the crash were not available Monday night.

This is a developing story, so check back for updates. Click here to have breaking news alerts sent directly to your inbox.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wilton Manors, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Wilton Manors, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Sun Sentinel#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Boca Raton, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Knife-wielding person shot by Boca Raton police

A person with a knife was shot by Boca Raton police near Florida Atlantic University late Thursday night, officials said. Around 11 p.m., police responded to a call about a suspicious person with a knife near the Barnes & Noble at University Commons located at 1400 Glades Road near NW 15th Avenue. The person had surgery after being taken to Delray Medical Center in critical condition. The ...
Delray Beach, FLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Pickpockets prowl nightlife hot spots — and they want your wallets and phones

If you’re making your way back to bars and restaurants after COVID-19, there’s something else to watch out for in bustling downtown areas: having your phone or wallet swiped. With more and more people returning to their pre-pandemic routines, some opportunistic criminals have taken advantage of the increase in foot traffic, targeting the valuables of unsuspecting and distracted customers in ...

Comments / 2

Community Policy