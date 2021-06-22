High school track and boys swimming results (Thursday-Saturday): Plenty of local athletes shine at Big Red Last Chance Meet

Windsor boys win NoCo Series No. 4 meet, in Gilcrest: The Windsor boys scored 80 points to win the boys team title in front of runner-up Valley (75) in a field of 15 teams. In the 15-team girls standings, Weld Central (62) was the runner-up behind Heritage Christian Academy (89). In addition to their boys title, the Wizards placed fourth (54.5) in the girls standings. Greeley Central's girls (52) tied for fifth, and their boys (38) were eighth. Severance's boys (55) placed fifth, and its girls (49.5) were ninth. Highland's girls (42) were 10th, and its boys (26) placed 13th. In addition to its runner-up boys finish, host Valley placed 11th (33) in the girls standings. Frontier Academy's boys (34) were 10th and its girls (22.5) placed 12th. Roosevelt's boys (74) finished third, while its girls (21.5) were 13th. Weld Central complemented its runner-up girls performance with a sixth-place finish (48) in the boys standings. Greeley West's boys (27) were 12th, and its girls (14) were 14th. Windsor had a plethora of first-place finishes, from Devyn Thornton (12.65, girls 100; 18′ 7.25″, long jump; 37′ 3.75″, triple jump), Evan Zapf (6′ 1″, boys high jump), Danner Bakula (11′ 2″, boys pole vault) and Garrett Joens (41′ 3.25″, boys triple jump). Frontier Academy received first-place finishes from Madison Brosig (2:39.15, girls 800), its boys 400 relay (45.53) and its boys 800 relay (1:33.56). Weld Central had first-place finishes from Claire Daniel (52.36, girls 300 hurdles) and George Graybill (46′ 8″, boys shot put; 147′ 10.5″, discus). Placing first for Severance were its girls 800 relay (1:51.60), its girls 1,600 relay (4:35.55), its girls 3,200 relay (10:51.92) and freshman Caden Schweer (4:45.94, boys, 1,600). Greeley Central had first-place finishes from Serena Bunch (8′ 2″, girls pole vault), Heather Yackey (34′ 0.5″, girls shot put; 118′ 10″, discus) and from its boys 1,600 relay (3:43.73). Valley received first-place finishes from Jeff Gore (11.58, boys 100; 23.19, 200), Salomon Martinez (53.04, boys 400) and Aidan Brownell (43.16, boys 300 hurdles). Roosevelt had first-place finishes from Keaton Kaiser (21′ 3″, boys long jump).