Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jamestown, SC

Jamestown’s Hell Hole Swamp Festival Returns July 3

By The Berkeley Observer
Posted by 
The Berkeley Observer
The Berkeley Observer
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uim4s_0abSwaIC00
Provided

JAMESTOWN, S.C. – Want some good, ‘ol country fun that the entire family can enjoy? If you said “yes,” then get ready for the upcoming Hell Hole Swamp Festival. Tucked away in the middle of nowhere in rural Berkeley County, the legendary festival, now in its 50th year, returns next month.

Trust us when we say that there is no other event like it! Where else can you watch a tobacco spitting contest and win an actual gator head for running a race?

“Our festivities promises to be a weekend full of entertainment for the whole family,” event organizers said.

The event will take Saturday, July 3 at Jamestown Recreation Park from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Blankets, chairs, dogs and coolers are all welcome.

A parade will kick things off at 12:30 p.m. The event will also include live entertainment, food trucks, arts and craft vendors, adult field games, a reptile zoo, children’s games, face painting, a silent auction and much more.

The festival will conclude with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

If you’re interested in being a vendor at the festival, there is still time. Click this link for details .

The morning of the festival, event organizers will host their famous 10K Gator Run & Walk Race, which is the oldest 10K race in the South Carolina Lowcountry. The race/walk will take place at 8:15 a.m. To give everyone an opportunity to get out and be competitive, organizers have added a 5K race to the lineup for the first time. To register for the 5K or 10K, click here .

The day before the main events, organizers will host the first ever indoor movie night at the Steel Shed, which is at 116 Steel Shed Lane in Jamestown, on Friday, July 2 at 7 p.m. This event is free to the public.

For additional information, visit www.hellholeswampfest.com .

Local news matters! Digital subscriptions are no fun. Consider supporting The Berkeley Observer CLICK HERE TO MAKE A DONATION

Got social media? Like us on:

If you enjoy what you’re reading, please consider liking us on: Facebook , subscribing to our newsletter and following us on Twitter and Instagram . Feel free to also join our Facebook groups: Berkeley County, SC Residents: What’s On Your Mind? , Berkeley County Real Estate: Lots & Homes for Sale/Rent and Berkeley County, SC Jobs: Find a Job or Post a Job .

Psst!!! Got something to say and want to reach your neighbors? Not everyone is on social media. Check out our neighbor forum today and start a conversation. It’s easy! No registration/logging in is required to post. We’ll even amplify your forum post on Facebook to reach more people, too. [CLICK HERE TO START THE CONVO]

The post Jamestown’s Hell Hole Swamp Festival Returns July 3 appeared first on The Berkeley Observer .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Berkeley Observer

The Berkeley Observer

196
Followers
53
Post
30K+
Views
ABOUT

The Berkeley Observer is a dedicated, hyper-local news outlet that provides frequent relevant, factual news content for residents of fast-growing Berkeley County, SC. Our coverage area within the county extends to Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, Macedonia, Hanahan, Bonneau, Jamestown, St. Stephen, Pineville, Huger, Sangaree and more!

 https://www.berkeleyobserver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jamestown, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Society
County
Berkeley County, SC
Berkeley County, SC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Estate#Arts#Digital#Post A Job
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Festival
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
Goose Creek, SCPosted by
The Berkeley Observer

Goose Creek Police Seek Person Of Interest In Barbershop Homicide

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – The Goose Creek Police Department is asking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a recent homicide case. The person of interest is described as a black man in his early 20s and goes by the street name of “LILTICK.” According to police, they believe he has information surrounding a homicide that occurred […] The post Goose Creek Police Seek Person Of Interest In Barbershop Homicide appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Goose Creek, SCPosted by
The Berkeley Observer

3 People Hospitalized After Goose Creek Police Chase

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. – Three people were injured following a police chase in Goose Creek on Thursday afternoon. According to the Goose Creek Police Department, prior to the chase, officers received a 911 tip that a wanted person, Travis Enmon, was in possession of a stolen truck and currently at the Walmart Neighborhood Market parking lot at 215 St. James […] The post 3 People Hospitalized After Goose Creek Police Chase appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Berkeley County, SCPosted by
The Berkeley Observer

5 Rural Fire Departments Consolidating in Northern Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – Five rural fire departments on the Northern end of Berkeley County are merging operations to save costs and improve services to citizens, according to county officials. The following fire departments have merged with the St. Stephen Volunteer Fire Department: Lake Moultrie Fire Department, Bonneau Rural Fire Department, and Forty-One Rural Fire Department. Effective July 1, 2021, […] The post 5 Rural Fire Departments Consolidating in Northern Berkeley County appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
Berkeley County, SCPosted by
The Berkeley Observer

Traffic Alert: Roadwork On Clements Ferry Road Scheduled For Tuesday

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. – If you travel Clements Ferry Road often, you may want to plan ahead or choose a different altogether route over the next few days. Starting Tuesday, June 22, Banks Construction Company will perform nighttime flagging operations on Clements Ferry Road as crews clear trees. The roadwork is part of Berkeley County’s $64 million project to widen […] The post Traffic Alert: Roadwork On Clements Ferry Road Scheduled For Tuesday appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy