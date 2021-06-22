Jamestown’s Hell Hole Swamp Festival Returns July 3

Provided

JAMESTOWN, S.C. – Want some good, ‘ol country fun that the entire family can enjoy? If you said “yes,” then get ready for the upcoming Hell Hole Swamp Festival. Tucked away in the middle of nowhere in rural Berkeley County, the legendary festival, now in its 50th year, returns next month.

Trust us when we say that there is no other event like it! Where else can you watch a tobacco spitting contest and win an actual gator head for running a race?

“Our festivities promises to be a weekend full of entertainment for the whole family,” event organizers said.

The event will take Saturday, July 3 at Jamestown Recreation Park from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. Admission and parking are free. Blankets, chairs, dogs and coolers are all welcome.

A parade will kick things off at 12:30 p.m. The event will also include live entertainment, food trucks, arts and craft vendors, adult field games, a reptile zoo, children’s games, face painting, a silent auction and much more.

The festival will conclude with a fireworks show at 9 p.m.

If you’re interested in being a vendor at the festival, there is still time. Click this link for details .

The morning of the festival, event organizers will host their famous 10K Gator Run & Walk Race, which is the oldest 10K race in the South Carolina Lowcountry. The race/walk will take place at 8:15 a.m. To give everyone an opportunity to get out and be competitive, organizers have added a 5K race to the lineup for the first time. To register for the 5K or 10K, click here .

The day before the main events, organizers will host the first ever indoor movie night at the Steel Shed, which is at 116 Steel Shed Lane in Jamestown, on Friday, July 2 at 7 p.m. This event is free to the public.

For additional information, visit www.hellholeswampfest.com .

Got social media? Like us on:

If you enjoy what you’re reading, please consider liking us on: Facebook , subscribing to our newsletter and following us on Twitter and Instagram . Feel free to also join our Facebook groups: Berkeley County, SC Residents: What’s On Your Mind? , Berkeley County Real Estate: Lots & Homes for Sale/Rent and Berkeley County, SC Jobs: Find a Job or Post a Job .

Psst!!! Got something to say and want to reach your neighbors? Not everyone is on social media. Check out our neighbor forum today and start a conversation. It’s easy! No registration/logging in is required to post. We’ll even amplify your forum post on Facebook to reach more people, too. [CLICK HERE TO START THE CONVO]

The post Jamestown’s Hell Hole Swamp Festival Returns July 3 appeared first on The Berkeley Observer .