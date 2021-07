The New York City Democratic Mayoral primary has been thrown into chaos as the state Board of Elections (BoE) announced “discrepancy” in the ranked-choice vote tallies. The BoE released the latest tally of votes Tuesday afternoon showed Eric Adams leading Kathryn Garcia and Maya Wiley. However, several hours later, the BoE released a statement saying it became aware of a “discrepancy” in the vote tally report. Shortly after, the results were taken down from the website.