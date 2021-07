With pandemic restrictions largely lifted at Walt Disney World, one would expect that things are largely, "back to normal." In fact, with social distancing and mask restrictions gone but the parks perhaps not up to full capacity, especially for the summertime, it could seem like now is the best possible time to visit theme parks like the most magical place on earth. And yet, it turns out massive lines aren't entirely gone, as some lines are so long they're revealing parts of the park that people were never really meant to see.