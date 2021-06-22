Cancel
Kentucky State

Kentucky health experts say vaccine protects against the delta variant of COVID-19

By Grace Finerman
WBKO
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOODFORD CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The CDC expects the delta variant of the coronavirus to become the most dominant strain here in the US. The variant was first found in India before continuing to become the most spread strain in Britain. Experts in Kentucky say they’re keeping an eye on...

www.wbko.com
