Kean University names campus basketball court after Karl-Anthony Towns’ late mother
Kean University, a public university in Union and Hillside, New Jersey, is honoring the life and legacy of the late Jacqueline Towns. Towns, the mother of former Kentucky star Karl-Anthony Towns, lost her life due to complications from COVID-19 back on April 13, 2020. Over one year later, a local university in New Jersey has decided to honor Towns’ life by naming a basketball court on campus after her, calling it ‘Jacqueline Towns Court.’kentuckysportsradio.com