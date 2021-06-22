Disabled drivers can now apply for a paid parking exemption
The Disability and Communication Access Board (DCAB) has released an application form with an instruction sheet for the new Disability Paid Parking Exemption Permit (DPPEP). Pursuant to changes to Hawai‘i Revised Statutes in 2019, starting July 1, 2021, temporary (red) placards, long-term (blue) placards, and special license plates no longer allow a permittee to park in a metered parking space without payment of the parking meter fee. Those disability parking permits will still allow a permittee to park in reserved accessible parking spaces.www.kitv.com