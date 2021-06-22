Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Disabled drivers can now apply for a paid parking exemption

KITV.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Disability and Communication Access Board (DCAB) has released an application form with an instruction sheet for the new Disability Paid Parking Exemption Permit (DPPEP). Pursuant to changes to Hawai‘i Revised Statutes in 2019, starting July 1, 2021, temporary (red) placards, long-term (blue) placards, and special license plates no longer allow a permittee to park in a metered parking space without payment of the parking meter fee. Those disability parking permits will still allow a permittee to park in reserved accessible parking spaces.

www.kitv.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Parking Meter#Parking Spaces#Dppep#Hawai I#Dmvl#The Office Of Aging#Dcab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
Related
Hall County, GAaccesswdun.com

Hall County retirement communities can now apply for alcohol licenses

The Hall County Commission has given final approval to an amendment to the county's alcohol ordinance that will allow continuing care retirement communities to obtain alcohol licenses. The vote came at the Thursday night (June 24) meeting of the commission with no one from the public offering any comment. Sara...
Gilroy, CAGilroy Dispatch

Council grants exemption to stay limit for RV park

The Gilroy City Council agreed July 1 to give the Garlic Farm RV Park an exemption to the city’s 60-day maximum stay requirement. Harmony Communities purchased the park at 5878 Garlic Farm Drive for $9 million, documents filed on Jan. 6 with Santa Clara County show. According to the company,...
Honolulu, HIKITV.com

County DMV offices extending hours, services to address renewal backlog

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) reminds residents and motorists that the emergency extension relating to COVID-19 for driver’s licenses, non-CDL permits, and state IDs which expired on or after March 16, 2020 will end August 6, 2021. County DMVs are currently accepting appointments and/or walk-ins, and in some cases are offering extended hours to meet demand and help address the backlog of renewals.
Cell PhonesPosted by
WUSA9

DC residents can now print out their own visitor parking permits using an app

WASHINGTON — Parking in D.C. is often a nightmare for people who live in the city, especially for visitors. D.C. has launched an easier Visitor Parking Program. You’ll still have to analyze all city signs and determine if you can park your vehicle or not, but getting the proper pass to stay in residential areas is becoming easier---a sign of changing times.
TrafficPosted by
Vice

Uber and Lyfts Can Be Electrified Now, But Drivers Aren't So Sure

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. Ben Valdez needs a new car. He has been driving full-time for Uber and Lyft in Los Angeles for almost six years and his 2016 Toyota Prius C has more than 240,000 miles on the odometer. In theory, Valdez should...
Politicsmauicounty.gov

Residential refuse bills can now be paid online

The Department of Environmental Management's Solid Waste Division announces that semi-annual residential refuse invoices will be mailed on June 30. The invoices are for the service period from July 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021. Payments are due on July 30, 2021. Account holders are reminded that established refuse accounts...
Osceola County, FLaroundosceola.com

Rent and utility assistance now available for disabled seniors

Osceola County is now offering rental and bill pay assistance for disabled seniors. The applications can only be submitted on paper, according to County Commissioner Peggy Choudhry. The program provides direct payments to landlords and utility companies for up to six months. Applications can be picked up from the county’s...
Honolulu County, HIKITV.com

Electric scooter bill signed into law

HAWAI'I (KITV4) - A new Hawai'i law officially recognizes electric scooters as a mode of transportation. Regulations regarding scooter parking and safety protocol have been included in the legislation. "Everything's close too," said enthusiast Chloe Livingston, "If you don't want to walk...just hop on...[and] scoot around." The new law requires...
Militaryoutclique.com

Veterans Receiving the Full Exemption for Service-Connected Total and Permanent Disability May Be Eligible for a Refund

A recent change in Florida law allows for certain disabled veterans to receive a property tax refund. While the refund requirements are very specific, some property owners receiving the Full Veteran’s Exemption for Total and Permanent Service-Connected Disability may be eligible for a refund on their new homesteaded property’s taxes. Effective tax year 2021, homesteaded property owners receiving the Full Veteran’s Exemption for Total and Permanent Service Connected Disability on a newly acquired Florida property – who also received the Full Exemption for Total and Permanent Service Connected Disability on another Florida property in the immediately preceding tax year – may be eligible to receive a partial refund of the ad valorem taxes paid for the newly acquired property in the year the property is acquired, prorated as of the date of transfer of ownership. If you believe you are eligible to receive this prorated refund, please contact our office at (954) 357-6035 or email us at CSEmgmt@BCPA.net.
Wilmington, NCportcitydaily.com

Local businesses can now apply for grant funding, $4.5 million available

WILMINGTON ––– New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington have funneled a combined $4.5 million in funding from each government’s allocation from the American Rescue Plan to the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce. In turn, the chamber is offering grants to local businesses in the service, hospitality, and retail sectors.
Honolulu County, HIKITV.com

City employees exposed to Covid may get hazard pay

City and County of Honolulu employees exposed to COVID-19 while working may qualify for Temporary Hazard Pay. The time period is from March 4, 2020, until Mayor Rick Blangiardi declares the COVID-19 emergency to be over. Each employee must fill out this form and turn it in to their supervisor...
Maui County, HIKITV.com

After more than a year, Maui County to reopen gyms

If you've been wanting to get back into your fitness routine -- county gyms on Maui are back in business. Maui County is planning to reopen facilities for basketball, volleyball and more. You can apply for special permits for sports leagues starting July 13 through July 16. “It’s great to...
Maui County, HIKITV.com

HTA takes steps in mitigating visitor impact in Hana

As visitors continue to flock to Maui, the popular road to Hana, or Hana Highway, has become riddled with illegal parking and unsafe pedestrian crossing. Now, the Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA), Maui County, and other state officials are urging them to not drive their own vehicle, but instead, join a permitted tour company.

Comments / 0

Community Policy