Disabled drivers can now apply for a paid parking exemption

A recent change in Florida law allows for certain disabled veterans to receive a property tax refund. While the refund requirements are very specific, some property owners receiving the Full Veteran’s Exemption for Total and Permanent Service-Connected Disability may be eligible for a refund on their new homesteaded property’s taxes. Effective tax year 2021, homesteaded property owners receiving the Full Veteran’s Exemption for Total and Permanent Service Connected Disability on a newly acquired Florida property – who also received the Full Exemption for Total and Permanent Service Connected Disability on another Florida property in the immediately preceding tax year – may be eligible to receive a partial refund of the ad valorem taxes paid for the newly acquired property in the year the property is acquired, prorated as of the date of transfer of ownership. If you believe you are eligible to receive this prorated refund, please contact our office at (954) 357-6035 or email us at CSEmgmt@BCPA.net.