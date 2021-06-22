Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Tatum HR bests Leiter's 15 Ks in NC St.'s 1-0 win over Vandy

By The Associated Press
Posted by 
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13dAGk_0abSvBSM00

Terrell Tatum’s fifth-inning home run spoiled a dominant performance by national strikeout leader Jack Leiter and allowed North Carolina State to take control of its College World Series bracket with a 1-0 win over Vanderbilt.

Leiter and Wolfpack starter Sam Highfill dueled most of the evening with Leiter striking out 15 in eight innings and Highfill limiting the Commodores to two hits through 7 1/3.

Leiter matched the 15 strikeouts by Mississippi State’s Will Bodnar against Texas on Sunday, which was the most by a pitcher in a nine-inning CWS game in 25 years. Leiter leads the nation with 171.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Leiter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vandy#College World Series#Cws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
College Sportsvucommodores.com

Leiter, Gonzalez Lead Vandy in Finals Opener

OMAHA, Neb. — Vanderbilt knew it wouldn’t be easy Monday. It also knew it wouldn’t be impossible. “The biggest thing was playing loose, having fun,” Vanderbilt senior Jayson Gonzalez said. “We knew the atmosphere was going to be loud and a lot of fun. So the biggest thing was just having fun, playing loose and just helping (Vanderbilt starter) Jack (Leiter) win.
Danvers, MADaily Item

St. John’s Prep baseball wins Division 1 North title

DANVERS — Behind a pair of clutch home runs and a gutsy pitching performance, the No. 4 St. John’s Prep baseball team added another piece of hardware to its trophy case after taking down No. 2 Lincoln-Sudbury 4-2 to win the Division 1 North title Monday afternoon at Pete Frates Field.
College SportsTimes Daily

Vandy wins 3-1 at CWS as virus cuts NC State roster in half

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — With half his roster unavailable because of COVID-19 issues, North Carolina State coach Elliott Avent gave his remaining players two choices before their College World Series game against Vanderbilt on Friday. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
College Sportswtva.com

Vandy, Leiter down Dogs in Game 1, 8-2

OMAHA, Neb. (WTVA) - Kamren James hit a solo home run in the top of the first to give MSU the lead. But Vanderbilt answered with a 7-run bottom of the first and took the first game of the series 8-2. Game 2 is Tuesday night at 6 p.m. CT...
Omaha, NEd1baseball.com

Leiter, Huge First Inning Propel Vandy To Opening Win

OMAHA — Vanderbilt knew what was awaiting it when it took the field for the series opener of the CWS Championship Series against Mississippi State. For the past 48 hours, the Commodores have wrongly been considered the villains of college baseball. So, for starters, they were walking into a hornet’s nest at TD Ameritrade Park with Mississippi State having 20-plus thousand fans in attendance. And of the vast majority of fans not decked out in maroon, they were rooting for the Bulldogs, too. Even during the team introductions, a smattering of NC State fans donned in bright red held up[…]
Omaha, NEd1baseball.com

Vandy Holds Off NC State’s Skeleton Crew As COVID Issues Strike

OMAHA — There has never been a day like this at the College World Series. But how many times have you heard the phrase “there’s never been a day like this” over the last 15 months?. Friday was a cyclone of conflicting emotional states. It was surreal, anxious, demoralizing, frustrating,...
MLBrockydailynews.com

Díaz's HR, Freeland's arm key Rockies' 2-0 win over Pirates

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland pitched five scoreless innings before leaving with an apparent leg injury suffered while running the bases, Elías Díaz homered and the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 2-0. Yonathan Daza had an RBI triple and an over-the-shoulder catch of Erik Gonzalez’s deep flyball to the center field warning track.
College Sports247Sports

CBS Sports ranks Dan Mullen No. 4 among SEC coaches

Each year the debate rages back and forth... which coach is the best in the Southeastern Conference? OK, just kidding, that's been a pretty obvious answer for more than a decade now. But how do the other coaches in the league stack up?. A panel of writers and analysts from...
NFL247Sports

Three-star D-lineman Horace Lockett's 247Sports Crystal Ball trending toward Ole Miss

Horace Lockett named a top three of Ole Miss, Oregon and Georgia Tech last week, but if you ask the 247Sports Crystal Ball, it is the Rebels that will ultimately get the signature for the standout from Atlanta's Westlake High School. With four predictions in, Ole Miss owns 100 percent of Lockett's Crystal Ball forecasts. The picks come from Ole Miss insiders David Johnson and Yancy Porter, 247Sports national director of recruiting Steve Wiltfong and 247Sports Mississippi State insider Paul Jones. Jones cast his prediction on Lockett to Ole Miss on Wednesday.
MLBchatsports.com

MLB Draft: Should the KC Royals pick Kumar Rocker?

Kansas City Royals, Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt University, Vanderbilt Commodores baseball, COVID-19, John Rocker, Kansas City, Vanderbilt Commodores football. (Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports) Anyone who’s studied the plethora of major league draft projections and mock drafts knows Vanderbilt’s Kumar Rocker is among the favorites to be the KC Royals’...

Comments / 0

Community Policy