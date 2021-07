Google’s replacement for third-party tracking cookies, as well as one of the biggest parts of its privacy sandbox initiative, has been delayed from 2022 to 2023. Google on Thursday announced the move to push back the large-scale rollout of its Federated Learning of Cohorts (FLoC) technology. Engadget notes that Google’s Privacy Sandbox originally was announced in 2019, with a tentative date set for 2022 as the goal for Google’s replacement of third-party cookies. Now, though, it looks like the old way of tracking users won’t be completely replaced until 2023 at the earliest.