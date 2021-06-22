First Colonial scores three unanswered goals in come-from-behind win to reach Class 5 girls soccer championship game

First Colonial forward Skylar Miller attempts to keep the ball away from Cox defender Aniyah Fraser during the first half of the Class 5 Region A final at Powhatan Field in Norfolk on Friday. The Patriots won that game and then earned a 3-1 state semifinal victory Monday at Douglas Freeman. TRENT SPRAGUE/STAFF Trent Sprague/The Virginian-Pilot

First Colonial’s youth movement is here, and making an impact on the biggest stage.

Freshman twins Skylar and Sydney Miller and sophomore Macie Mugler all scored for the Patriots (12-1-1) to power a 3-1 come-from-behind win at Douglas Freeman (13-1) in a Class 5 girls soccer state semifinal win Monday.

“There’s a bunch of heart on this team,” Sydney Miller said. “We all want to win so bad.”

First Colonial, seeking its first girls soccer title since 2018, hosts Briar Woods at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the opener of a state soccer championship doubleheader that also will include the FC boys against John R. Lewis at 8 p.m.

Briar Woods, from Ashburn, beat Albemarle 2-0 in Tuesday’s other Class 5 semifinal.

All three of the Patriots’ goals came in the second half as they erupted in the final 40 minutes to wrest back control from the Mavericks, who have been accustomed to playing ahead all year.

Heading into the semifinal, Freeman was undefeated after allowing just one goal on the road to 13 straight victories. For the first half, the Mavericks looked like the dominant force they had been all season as the Patriots earned plenty of chances but failed to score, penetrating through the midfield more than once just to find themselves stymied at the last minute.

The Mavericks took the lead midway through the first half as Ellie Grace Robinson got through the Patriots’ defense and kicked a crossing pass to connect with Vail Thomas, who fired the ball into the back of the net. Freeman carried the 1-0 lead into halftime.

“After the first goal, everyone was like, ‘We can’t lose,’ so everyone was trying their best, attacking as hard as we can, defending as hard as we can,” Skylar Miller said.

Coming into the second half, the Patriots stayed aggressive and finally were able to find the back of the net as Sydney Miller netted the equalizer just a few minutes into the half. With 17 minutes to go, Skylar Miller put First Colonial up 2-1, dribbling through three Freeman defenders and firing a shot into the upper-left corner of the net. Mugler’s goal came shortly after to ice the game.

“This is what we’ve done all year long,” Patriots coach Joe Tucei said. “Keep attacking and the goals will come.”

In the net for the Patriots, freshman Charlotte Burge had a big game standing in for senior Allison Karpovich. Burge came up with a handful of big saves in the second half to keep the Mavericks at bay.