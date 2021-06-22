The O’Maley brothers will compete in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

The O'Maley brothers are from Colorado Springs. They went to Coronado High School. Rodney will take part in his eleventh Hill Climb. It will be the first for Earl. The brothers are hoping to get to the top of the mountain for the first time together. Their dad, David, was also a regular at the Hill Climb, so the race means a lot to the family, "It's just a really good feeling to know that he can go up and he'll know what I'm talking about when I say this is one of the best races you could ever do," says Rodney O'Maley. His brother Earl says, "I've always felt like I've been a part of it, but it's definitely very nice. As soon as I get the checkered flag, I think it's going to be very relieving, saying that I actually raced Pike's Peak."

They're competitive. They've both been racing since they were fourteen years old. The Hill Climb has always been a family affair. Earl helped build the cars Rodney has used, including this year's ride, "I couldn't have done anything that I've done on Pikes Peak without his help for the last 10 years. I came up with the ideas, and he figures out how to do it," says Rodney O'Maley. It also means Earl has bragging rights no matter what, since he built the car Rodney is driving, "I'm all right with that. He can have the bragging rights for who built the car, and I'll take the bragging rights that I drove the car," says Rodney O'Maley. Earl adds, "He has out horse powered me. Really if he doesn't beat me, it's going to be bragging rights (for me) anyway."

