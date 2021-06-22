Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

The O’Maley brothers will compete in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb

By Rob Namnoum
Posted by 
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GD8Fm_0abSuWdk00

The O'Maley brothers are from Colorado Springs. They went to Coronado High School. Rodney will take part in his eleventh Hill Climb. It will be the first for Earl. The brothers are hoping to get to the top of the mountain for the first time together. Their dad, David, was also a regular at the Hill Climb, so the race means a lot to the family, "It's just a really good feeling to know that he can go up and he'll know what I'm talking about when I say this is one of the best races you could ever do," says Rodney O'Maley. His brother Earl says, "I've always felt like I've been a part of it, but it's definitely very nice. As soon as I get the checkered flag, I think it's going to be very relieving, saying that I actually raced Pike's Peak."

They're competitive. They've both been racing since they were fourteen years old. The Hill Climb has always been a family affair. Earl helped build the cars Rodney has used, including this year's ride, "I couldn't have done anything that I've done on Pikes Peak without his help for the last 10 years. I came up with the ideas, and he figures out how to do it," says Rodney O'Maley. It also means Earl has bragging rights no matter what, since he built the car Rodney is driving, "I'm all right with that. He can have the bragging rights for who built the car, and I'll take the bragging rights that I drove the car," says Rodney O'Maley. Earl adds, "He has out horse powered me. Really if he doesn't beat me, it's going to be bragging rights (for me) anyway."

The post The O’Maley brothers will compete in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb appeared first on KRDO .

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
2K+
Followers
755
Post
589K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronado High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Then & Now exhibit showcases Colorado Springs’ history

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- On Thursday night, a new exhibit will open showing how Colorado Springs has grown in its 150-year history. The Then & Now Exhibit features fifty historic images and modern photos as part of the City of Colorado Springs' Sesquicentennial Celebration. For two years, local photographer Mike Pach has worked to recreated The post Then & Now exhibit showcases Colorado Springs’ history appeared first on KRDO.
Peyton, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Peyton man becomes male winner of Race Across America

PEYTON, Colo. (KRDO) -- Meet Erik Newsholme. He lives in Peyton, and he’s one of the best cyclists in the world. He just biked 3000 miles in 12 days and was the male winner of the Race Across America. The course goes from Oceanside, California to Annapolis, Maryland. “I’ve been called crazy and insane in The post Peyton man becomes male winner of Race Across America appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Sesquicentennial Minute: Nikola Tesla’s Colorado Springs lab may have paved way for wireless technology

Nikola Tesla spent just months in Colorado Springs in 1899. But during that short time, the legendary scientist may have started the first crucial experiments towards what would become all the wireless technology we use in 2021. But why Colorado Springs? Tesla was fascinated with lightning and wanted to see much of it for his The post Sesquicentennial Minute: Nikola Tesla’s Colorado Springs lab may have paved way for wireless technology appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Fort Carson soldier crowned Miss Colorado raises mental health awareness on road to Miss America

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Fort Carson Army Specialist Maura Spence has been crowned Miss Colorado in June to become the first active military soldier to hold the state title. The 21-year-old beauty queen is a fighter, a soldier, and all-around mental health activist. At a young age, she's already breaking the social stigma of The post Fort Carson soldier crowned Miss Colorado raises mental health awareness on road to Miss America appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Distillery 291 releases 150th whiskey

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- To help celebrate the sesquicentennial of the City of Colorado Springs, Distillery 291 and other downtown businesses collaborated to make two limited-edition whiskeys. Max Ferguson with Distillery 291 says Downtown Fine Spirits & Wines approached them about a 150th downtown series. They sample six different barrels before choosing the right now. The post Distillery 291 releases 150th whiskey appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Cheyenne Mountain High School adopts new mascot amid critique

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Cheyenne Mountain High School has announced the "Red-Tail Hawk" as the new CMHS Mascot. In an announcement on the website, the District 12 Board of Education officially adopted the mascot, after more than 2,700 alumni, parents, students and others responded to the district's online poll of prospective new mascots. The The post Cheyenne Mountain High School adopts new mascot amid critique appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs native competing in online fitness competition defies the odds

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., (KRDO) - A Colorado Springs native is competing to be this year's Mr. Health and Fitness after nearly losing his life in a car accident. It is one of the largest online fitness competitions that serve disabled veterans. The competition was founded by former Carolina Panthers defensive end Jared Allen four years ago. The post Colorado Springs native competing in online fitness competition defies the odds appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Person fined for illegally keeping a fawn in Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife fined someone in Colorado Springs after they tried keeping a fawn as a pet. The person took the fawn from the wild, fed it, and began raising it as a pet. CPW says they retrieved the fawn, which is now an orphan, and are sending it The post Person fined for illegally keeping a fawn in Colorado Springs home appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado StatePosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

How heavy will traffic be this holiday weekend on U.S. 24 between Colorado Springs and Woodland Park?

PIKES PEAK REGION, Colo. (KRDO) -- It's a question worth asking, after what drivers have experienced on the busy stretch of highway in recent years. Last Fourth of July weekend, traffic there was unusually heavy; backups between Colorado Springs and the entrance to the Pikes Peak Highway were seven miles long. During the same period The post How heavy will traffic be this holiday weekend on U.S. 24 between Colorado Springs and Woodland Park? appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Art Exhibit to benefit veterans and Mt. Carmel Veteran Service Center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On Friday night, the first Veteran Art Exhibit will debut at Pikes Peak Community College's Studio West Gallery as part of Colorado Springs First Friday Art Walk. The art was made by veterans who take art therapy at the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center. "It’s the ability to connect, express The post Art Exhibit to benefit veterans and Mt. Carmel Veteran Service Center appeared first on KRDO.
Colorado Springs, COPosted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Fargo’s Pizza reopening Friday, and with a new pizza recipe

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- The beloved Fargo's Pizza Co. in Colorado Springs has been closed for seven months due to the pandemic. Now, the restaurant is reopening again on Friday. Closing the doors in December was not something Fargo's management wanted to do, Sesmundo says. He explains it got to the point where they had The post Fargo’s Pizza reopening Friday, and with a new pizza recipe appeared first on KRDO.

Comments / 0

Community Policy