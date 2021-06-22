Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Judge tosses most claims over clearing protesters in DC park

By MICHAEL BALSAMO
Posted by 
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qj6sJ_0abSuUsI00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A federal judge dismissed most claims filed by activists and civil liberties groups who accused the Trump administration of violating the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed by police before then-President Donald Trump walked to a church near the White House for a photo op.

U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich said Monday the claims in the suit, which alleged that Trump and then-Attorney General William Barr had conspired to violate the rights of protesters last June, were speculative and it was premature for the court to conclude whether the actions of law enforcement officers were justified.

Friedrich dismissed the claims against Barr and other federal officials, including the acting U.S. Park Police chief, Gregory Monahan, finding there wasn’t sufficient evidence to prove there was any agreement or plan to violate the rights of the protesters. The judge also said the law gives them immunity in civil litigation.

In a 51-page decision, the judge did allow the claims against the Metropolitan Police Department and the Arlington Police Department — their officers were involved in clearing the park — to proceed.

The lawsuit stemmed from one of the most high-profile moments of the Trump presidency, when federal and local law enforcement officials aggressively forced a group of largely peaceful protesters back from Lafayette Square outside of the White House, firing smoke bombs and pepper balls into the crowd to disperse the group. Officers were seen shoving protesters and journalists as they pushed the crowd back.

Barr has said he met with other law enforcement officials earlier that day to review a plan to extend the security perimeter around the White House to protect federal agents after days of unrest in Washington following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis.

After the crowd was forcefully dispersed, Trump, followed by an entourage of his most senior aides — including Barr — along with Secret Service agents and reporters, walked over to St. John’s Church, a landmark building where every president has prayed, which had been damaged a day earlier in a protest fire.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of the group Black Lives Matter D.C. and individual protesters who were present by the ACLU of DC, Washington Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights and Urban Affairs, Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the law firm of Arnold & Porter.

In a statement, Arthur Ago, the director of the criminal justice project at the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, said the ruling set an “extremely dangerous precedent” and that former officials like Barr were “getting off scot-free.”

“We will always stand up for the rights of those peacefully demonstrating for racial justice, and this ruling sends the wrong message for police accountability efforts at a time when it is needed the most,” Ago said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
49K+
Followers
53K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Barr
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Police Accountability#U S Park#Park Police#Ap#Secret Service#St John S Church#Black Lives Matter D C#The Aclu Of Dc#Arnold Porter#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
ACLU
News Break
Law Enforcement
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
White House
Related
New Bern, NCPosted by
Action News Jax

Russian national living in US gets 5 years in bribery case

NEW BERN, N.C. — (AP) — A Russian national living in North Carolina who had been accused by authorities of involvement in a $150 million kickback scheme while working for a Russian military contractor was hand a five-year prison sentence Friday after his earlier guilty plea on unrelated bribery and visa fraud charges.
BusinessPosted by
Action News Jax

Federal Reserve pledges 'powerful support' for economy

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Federal Reserve says its low interest rate policies are providing “powerful support” for the economy as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic. In its twice-a-year report to Congress on monetary policy released Friday, the Fed indicated that it planned to maintain that support until further...
Florida StatePosted by
Action News Jax

Mayor: Death toll in Florida condo collapse now 78

SURFSIDE, Fla. — (AP) — The death toll in the collapse of a Miami-area condo building rose to 78 on Friday, a number the mayor called “heartbreaking” as recovery workers toiled for a 16th day to find victims in the rubble. Another 62 people remain unaccounted for. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella...
Surfside, FLPosted by
Action News Jax

Surfside condo collapse: Death toll rises to 78

SURFSIDE, Fla. — The death toll continues to rise as crews work on recovering the remains of victims of the Champlain Towers South collapse. As the third weekend of digging through the rubble begins, the death toll has climbed to 78, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced in a news conference Friday, The Associated Press reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy