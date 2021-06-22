Tesla backs vision-only approach to autonomy using powerful supercomputer

June 30, 2021 — On Monday afternoon, the eyes of all supercomputer fans were literally glued to the announcement of the results of the TOP500 list, which determines the ranking of the most powerful supercomputers in the world. The TOP500 list has been announced since 1993, twice a year – in late June at the ISC International Conference in Germany and in November at the Supercomputing Conference in the USA. Especially tense moments were experienced this year at IT4Innovations National Supercomputing Center in Ostrava, which has sent its hot iron in the fire – the Karolina supercomputer – to the competition.