42 Memes Perfect For Frivolous Scrolling

It seems cruel sometimes, the way that the universe puts two people together, only to then tear them apart. Though I believe that hidden in every heartbreak, there is some lesson about love and life that we need to learn, I cannot pretend that it makes those heartbreaks any less devastating. To know that you were in the perfect place at the perfect time to meet such a perfect person is incredible. To then have to watch them walk away is soul-crushing. Sometimes, the love is there, but the universe is pulling you in opposite directions. Love is not always enough to keep two people together. What I have learned is that sometimes love is exactly the reason why you decide to be apart.