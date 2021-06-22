Cancel
42 Memes Perfect For Frivolous Scrolling

 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's said that all workand no play make Jack a dull boy. And while we don't know who Jack is, we don't think he wants to be dull. We think he wants to be a well-rounded individual, a man who understands the importance of a work-life balance. Being a workaholic is known to breed misery, and, eventually, burnout. So Jack really ought to be mixing things up. Maybe he should take a break to stop and smell the roses. Or, perhaps, he's more of a binge-watcher or book-reader. But if we were this Jack character, we'd consider taking a secret daily sabbatical solely to scroll through memes. The instant gratification of these dumb jokes is just the kind of respite we need to stay sane. And we're willing to bet that Jack would like them, too.

The Cheezburger Network, known for some of the top procrastination sites on the web, including I Can Has Cheezburger?, FAIL Blog, and Memebase, is one of the earliest drivers behind the massive explosion of Memes and related Internet Culture.

