Obituaries

William Dowd

record-courier.com
 17 days ago

Garrettsville - William A. Dowd, 71 years of age, passed away Saturday June 19, 2021 at his residence. Born in Salem, Ohio on June 9, 1950, he was the son of William and Donna (Faulk) Dowd. Bill was a 1968 graduate of Lisbon High School, and 1979 graduate of Kent State University. A resident of Garrettsville since 1983, Bill was a member of Jehovah's Witnesses, Streetsboro Congregation, and an Elder of the congregation. As an Elder, he was proud to assist both in, and outside with the congregation. He had been a dedicated employee as a diesel instructor at Cummins in Walton Hills for 37 years. Bill was a gifted woodworker, using his skills to make gifts out of wood for both family, and friends. Bill had the unusual ability to design, and construct grandfather clocks from his mind, often then providing his creations as gifts to others. He also enjoyed restoring vintage trucks that included his 1951 Chevy truck. An avid collector of all gauges of trains, Bill and Aminta found great pleasure in their train excursions, including their trip to Alaska. His love for children was known, and he was called 'Grandpa" and "Uncle Bill" by many of the children of friends who had the pleasure to become aquainted with him. Bill Dowd will forever be remembered as a kind, giving, generous gentleman, whose love for others, could only be duplicated by their love for him. His life will forever be cherished by both family, and friends. On June 10, 1972, he married Aminta (Cruz) Dowd, who survives at their home. Also surviving is his son Matthew Dowd of Ravenna, daughter Victoria (Greg) Easterling of Myrtle Beach, S.C. parents William and Donna Dowd of Wappingers Falls, New York, brother Tim Dowd of Lisbon. Ohio, and sister LaVerna (Tim) Denny of Rutherfordton, N.C. No Calling hours. Cremation has been held. A memorial service at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Streetsboro will be held Saturday July 10, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. on zoom. Arrangements are by the Green Family Funeral Home & Crematory Service in Mantua, where condolences and memories may be viewed at www.greenfamilyfuneralhome.com.

www.record-courier.com
