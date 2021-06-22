Cancel
Pets

City: Spay-neutering fund runs out of money

By Stewart Doreen
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city’s Animal Services division has spent the entire $215,000 budgeted for spay-neutering vouchers this fiscal year. On Tuesday, the Midland City Council will vote to spend another $150,000 to cover the last five months of the fiscal year. The city reported in agenda documents that it has transferred funds...

www.mrt.com
