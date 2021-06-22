City: Spay-neutering fund runs out of money

The Chino City Council approved $11,000 in community support contributions to various non-profit groups at the June 15 council meeting. The contributions are discretionary funds allocated to councilmembers to give to charities, youth groups, service club programs and youth sports. Mayor Eunice Ulloa recommended giving $250 each to the American Legion Chino Post, Chino American Little League, Chino American Youth Soccer Organization, Chino National Little league, Chino Police Explorer Program, Chino Pumas Track Club, Hope Resource Center, Rancho Del Chino Rotary, UCHOOZ Positive Youth, Chino Kiwanis, Chino Youth Boxing Foundation, Chino Pop Warner, Food for Life, Chino Cultural Foundation, Chino Girls Fastpitch, Boy Scout Troop 201, Relay For Life, and Isaiah’s Rock.