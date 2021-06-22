Cancel
Norman S. Powell, Emmy-Nominated Producer and Veteran CBS Exec, Dies at 86

By Mike Barnes
He worked on such series as 'The New Dick Van Dyke Show' and '24' and greenlighted a pilot for 'Cagney & Lacey.'. Norman S. Powell, the two-time Emmy-nominated producer who worked on such series as The New Dick Van Dyke Show and 24 and, as a longtime CBS executive, greenlighted a pilot for Cagney & Lacey, has died. He was 86.

