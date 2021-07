Instant Pot Brown Basmati Rice. Looking for a healthy side dish, especially for a curry or dal, ready in about a half an hour? Pressure cook a pot of brown basmati rice. When I’m trying to eat healthy, brown rice is a big help. It’s still wrapped in its bran coating, and, as someone who grew up in the big Bran Fiber boom of the 90’s, I know all about its health benefits. The problem is how much time it takes to cook brown rice. Stovetop white rice takes 30 minutes, in the background, while I prepare the rest of the meal. Brown rice is an hour plus on the stovetop. That is, until my pressure cooker came along. It gets me my rice in that 30 minute window that matches with my weeknight cooking style.