Busy start to Indy Burger Week has some restaurants ready for more: ‘Keep ’em coming’

By Justin Kollar
Fox 59
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS — Monday marked the start of Indy Burger Week with several burger joints, bars and restaurants putting their best bun forward for only $6. Some busy restaurants are eager for the opportunity to showcase their sesames, while others say they’re still too pickled by the pandemic to present their best for such a low price. That’s exactly why some burger bars say they’re still too busy playing ketchup to partake.

