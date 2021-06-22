Busy start to Indy Burger Week has some restaurants ready for more: ‘Keep ’em coming’

Welcome to p.m. Intel, your bite-sized roundup of Bay Area food and restaurant news. Tips are always welcome, drop them here. A number of Bay Area chefs have cut ties with a longtime area caviar supplier, reports the SF Chronicle, following revelations that acclaimed Sacramento seafood farm Passmore Ranch has been selling product bought from other producers. In an interview with the newspaper, founder Michael Passmore admitted the farm hasn’t produced caviar in more than two years, instead buying it from France and China and repackaging it to sell to Michelin-starred restaurants such as Mulvaney’s B&L in Sacramento and Wayfare Tavern in San Francisco. The revelations first popped up on an anonymous Instagram account in June, amid news that Bay Area sustainable meat company Belcampo was mislabeling products as its own. [SF Chronicle]