The Bachelorette Cast Just Broke The Rules & Future Casts Should Take Note

By Martha Sorren
Refinery29
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpoilers are ahead. Katie Thurston's Bachelorette season has already shaken the typical show format up in several ways, and not just by having Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams replace former host Chris Harrison. In the June 21 episode, several of Thurston's Bachelorette contestants came together to tell her that they didn't think she should keep Karl Smith. This came after Smith had thrown out a vague sentiment about how Thurston couldn't necessarily trust all of the men there; he wouldn't name names, so he just left Thurston feeling more confused than ever. But the rest of the men were willing to drop names and tell Thurston that they thought the person she really couldn't trust was Smith, for stirring up drama where there wasn't necessarily any.

