Good morning and Happy Sunday! Welcome back to the eleventh week of Sunday Showcase. Each week we take a look at one of Walt Disney World’s resorts. This week we will be taking a look at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort. If you haven’t checked out last’s week’s article, you can do so here. This is the last of the Disney Deluxe Villas and the Disney Deluxe Resorts in general. Next week we will start to take a look at the Moderate Resorts.