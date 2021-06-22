North Augusta Chamber of Commerce hosts pop-up event
The North Augusta Chamber of Commerce hosted a pop-up event for its members June 17 at their location off of West Avenue. The event featured ice cream and appetizers for attendees to network and learn more about their local businesses. Myra J. Boutique, the Tri-Development Center of Aiken County, Inc., Focus Digital Marketing Group, LLC, Delores Martin, Independent Beauty Consultant, SunflowerCreations10 LLC and Augusta Coca-Cola were in attendance.