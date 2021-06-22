Cancel
North Augusta, SC

North Augusta Chamber of Commerce hosts pop-up event

By Samantha Winn swinn@aikenstandard.com
The Post and Courier
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Augusta Chamber of Commerce hosted a pop-up event for its members June 17 at their location off of West Avenue. The event featured ice cream and appetizers for attendees to network and learn more about their local businesses. Myra J. Boutique, the Tri-Development Center of Aiken County, Inc., Focus Digital Marketing Group, LLC, Delores Martin, Independent Beauty Consultant, SunflowerCreations10 LLC and Augusta Coca-Cola were in attendance.

