The Knoxville Softball Squad got through the first hurdle in the class 3A regional by defeating PCM on Tuesday night 8-4 as heard live on 95.3 KNIA. The Panthers, as customary, got down in the first inning 2-0 but stormed back to plate four runs in the bottom of the 1st to take a 4-2 lead, helped out by three PCM errors. Knoxville threatened to blow the game open with bases loaded in the 3rd but was unable to get runners home, which kept the Mustangs hanging around. Ciara Heffron had the big bat for Knoxville going 3/5 on the night and three RBI. Coach Carla Smith told KNIA/KRLS Sports it was not the best game her team has played, but she was happy to get the win and move on to the next round.