Report: EuroLeague teams Olympiacos, Panathinaikos targeting Lakers’ Kostas Antetokounmpo

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Los Angeles Lakers no longer in the NBA playoffs, some players have transitioned their focus to international basketball for upcoming tournaments. One of those players is big man Kostas Antetokounmpo, who is on a two-way contract with the Lakers. Antetokounmpo originally signed the two-way deal with L.A. at the start of last season so the Lakers could develop him in the G League and see if he could become a rotational player.

www.lakers365.com
