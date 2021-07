Khris Middleton led the way for the Bucks. He has proven time and time again that he is a legit go-to threat. Also, that the Bucks don’t have to depend on just Giannis to carry the load. Middleton scored 38 points, grabbed 11 rebounds, and dished out 7 assists. He shot 15 of 26 from the field and 6 of 12 from the three-point line. He scored 20 of his 38 points in the fourth quarter. He was absolutely on fire. Middleton spoke on how he was feeling it.