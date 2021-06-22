Cancel
Superman & Lois: “A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events” Photos Released

By Nicole Drum
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe CW has released photos for "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events", the eleventh episode of Superman & Lois' first season. Based on a previously released preview the episode, which will air Tuesday, June 22, will see Clark Kent/Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) go on a trip down memory lane of sorts, but it may not be a necessarily positive one. Last week's episode "O Mother Where Art Thou" saw Morgan Edge (Adam Rayner) revealed to be Tar-Ro, Clark's half-brother, and Superman had to go to pretty significant lengths to stop Edge's plan to supplant humanity with the consciousness of deceased Kryptonians. Last we saw Superman, he had passed out at the Fortress while holding the Eradicator.

comicbook.com
