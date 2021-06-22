Superman & Lois: “A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events” Photos Released

Yesterday brought the news that The CW's Superman & Lois that Sofia Hasmik's Chrissy Beppo had been promoted to series regular status beginning with the second season, but now Elizabeth Tulloch is bringing us back to the here-and-now to share some important news about the first season of the Tyler Hoechlin and Tulloch-starring series. Do you know how the season finale is set for August 10? Well, they won't have an issue making that date now that viewers know Thursday is the final day of filming- courtesy of Tulloch. That means after what will likely be a way-too-brief break, the super-team will be back on set for the second season in no time. And if there's one person whose family can't wait for the series to return, it's Arrow and Heels star Stephen Amell's- who's made no bones about the fact that the family was hooked on the series from the start.