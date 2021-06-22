Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Val Verde by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-21 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-21 22:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Val Verde The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Val Verde County in south central Texas * Until 1030 PM CDT. * At 925 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles northwest of Juno, moving southwest at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Pandale. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov