Flood Warning issued for Smith, Wood by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-21 21:25:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Target Area: Smith; Wood The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Wood and Smith Counties. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv ...The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Sabine River Near Mineola. * Until tomorrow evening. * At 9:15 PM CDT Monday the stage was 14.0 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0 feet just after midnight tonight. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, Expect flooding of secondary roadways with picnic and recreational areas flooded as well.