Fourth Grader Petitions School District For Greater Accessibility

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Rory Siwula is 9 years old and speaks quickly as if she were in a rush to get all the words out. She’s confident and happy to answer questions about herself. She’s about to enter the fourth grade this fall. She uses a wheelchair. She is in the special education program at Killybrooke Elementary. She thinks of herself as pretty smart and said she knows generally what people think about when they see her.