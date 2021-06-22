Cancel
Costa Mesa, CA

Fourth Grader Petitions School District For Greater Accessibility

Disability Scoop
COSTA MESA, Calif. — Rory Siwula is 9 years old and speaks quickly as if she were in a rush to get all the words out. She’s confident and happy to answer questions about herself. She’s about to enter the fourth grade this fall. She uses a wheelchair. She is in the special education program at Killybrooke Elementary. She thinks of herself as pretty smart and said she knows generally what people think about when they see her.

www.disabilityscoop.com
Founded in 2008, Disability Scoop is the nation's largest news organization devoted to covering developmental disabilities. With daily coverage of autism, intellectual disability, cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and more, no other news source offers a more timely and comprehensive take on the issues that matter to the developmental disability community.

 https://www.disabilityscoop.com
California Education
