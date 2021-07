Gov. Sununu, you are better than this. You are better than this budget. You are better than those in your party who would upend our democracy to hold onto power. You are the son of a man who lost, gracefully, to Dudley Dudley in his first race for the governor’s council and went on to win election as governor. You are the brother of a man who won, and then lost, a close election for a seat in the U.S. Senate and did not claim that the election had been stolen from him.