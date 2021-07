MARION, S.C. (AP) — Funeral arrangements are set for a 7-year-old boy who was mauled to death by dogs in South Carolina. Authorities say Jackson was attacked by the dogs while walking in a neighborhood in Marion with his brothers. The other two boys were able to escape. His father, Carnell Jackson, told WMBF-TV that his sons were looking for their chihuahua after it escaped from their home nearby.