Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Letter to the Editor: Our biggest health crisis – tobacco

By Editor
Plumas County News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFar too many children in our county are getting hooked on poison. Stories of local schools that cannot let their kids go to the bathroom alone, due to bathroom vaping, abound. These stories show the grip tobacco has in our area. There are Barbie themed vape flavors, vapes that mimic school supplies, and tobacco priced for purchase with leftover lunch money. Clearly these products are designed for children. 87 percent of adult smokers started before they were 18. Tobacco companies know that children cannot assess risk. They have taken advantage of this for decades. Every year big tobacco’s profits grow. This growth is at the expense of our children’s lives.

www.plumasnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Products#Health Crisis#Tobacco Companies#Big Tobacco#Urban Areas#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Public Health
Related
Lewiston, IDLewiston Morning Tribune

July 1 Letters to the Editor: Our Readers’ Opinions

Taking the time to sit down and write a letter to the Lewiston Tribune is usually the result of being agitated about something, so the letter is not always positive. This time, I am happy to say, I have been inspired by a very positive thing to write this letter.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Says Watch for These Delayed Side Effects

Since the end of 2020, public health experts and medical professionals have been warning people in the U.S. about the most common COVID vaccine side effects. That way, once they were rolled out widely, none of us would be alarmed about experiencing a fever, headache, fatigue, soreness or redness at the injection site, etc. But some side effects have emerged since then that have caused more concern. In mid-April, for example, use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine was paused temporarily amid reports of rare blood clots, some of which were fatal. After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) determined the benefits of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine outweighed the risks, the FDA added a warning to that vaccine about the potential for clotting complications. Now, the two other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S., Pfizer and Moderna, have gotten new warnings, courtesy of the FDA. If you got either of those vaccines, the FDA now says there are three delayed side effects you should look out for.
Mental HealthMount Vernon News

What is behavioral health?

You say, “either,” and I say, “neither” – it’s all in the way we use words sometimes. When we talk about mental illness we sometimes use words like “conditions.” The words are interchangeable. More recently we describe mental illness as “behavioral health.” On the other hand, we talk about “disorders.” Whatever we choose to say, the bottom line is we (at NAMI) are talking about mental “health” and diseases that impact our behaviors.
Public HealthAlbert Lea Tribune

As demand for vaccines decline, public health shifts focus to small clinics

In a classroom at Lionsgate Academy, a video of someone drawing circles, pouring water, and breaking strands of uncooked spaghetti plays on a loop on a large screen. School Executive Director Diane Restorff explains it’s the sensory room — just one feature of a vaccine clinic aimed at kids who are on the autism spectrum, or who are otherwise very nervous to get shots.
Framingham, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: ‘The Indoctrination of Our Children Must Stop’

FRAMINGHAM – I am posting this letter so the voters/taxpayers of District 3 (Precincts 4+7) can understand their representative in City Council before re-electing him. One Framingham resident who endorsed Mr. Steiner said he wants his City Councilor to be someone who will listen to their constituents and shape smart positions on important issues by weighing multiple opinions from diverse areas. That sounds reasonable; however, I do not believe this describes Mr. Steiner.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Pfizer or Moderna, the FDA Has a New Warning For You

Even though nearly 178 million people in the U.S. have already gotten at least one shot of a COVID vaccine, the vaccine rollout in the U.S. has had some bumps along the way. One of the three vaccines available, Johnson & Johnson, was put on a temporary hold after health experts began to see cases of blood clots after vaccination. Once the vaccine was taken off its pause, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had to add a warning about the potential for blood clots following Johnson & Johnson vaccination. Now, the other two vaccines approved for emergency use in the U.S. are getting similar treatment. If you've gotten the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, the FDA has a warning about a potential delayed side effect.
Public HealthPsychiatric Times

Rhode Island: The First State to Allow Harm Reduction Centers for Safe Drug Consumption

To combat drug overdoses, the Rhode Island governor signed a bill allowing people to consume pre-obtained drugs under safe, professional supervision of trained staff. Rhode Island Governor Daniel McKee recently signed a bill that authorizes a 2-year pilot program establishing harm reduction centers to prevent drug overdoses through.1 In these centers, people can consume pre-obtained substances under the supervision of trained staff.
Public HealthPosted by
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Local health experts recommend masks for unvaccinated individuals

With the Delta variant becoming more widespread around the world and in the U.S., many people are beginning to wonder if they should start wearing a mask again. Dr. Liam Sullivan, an infectious disease doctor at Spectrum Health, says there’s still some things we don’t know about the Delta variant. But for those who have not been vaccinated, like children under the age of 12, it wouldn’t hurt to take safety measures.
Law EnforcementNewswise

Study Model Explores Impact of Police Action on Population Health

Newswise — A specific police action, an arrest or a shooting, has an immediate and direct effect on the individuals involved, but how far and wide do the reverberations of that action spread through the community? What are the health consequences for a specific, though not necessarily geographically defined, population?
Auburn, MENewsweek

Mom Finds Drugs Inside Child's McDonald's Happy Meal, Two Employees Charged

A mother in Auburn, Maine, was shocked to find Suboxone in her child's Happy Meal box last week after leaving the restaurant. According to police, the Suboxone fell into the box by accident; however, two McDonald's employees have reportedly been fired and charged. Police say they are expected to appear in court on Nov. 3.
Chautauqua County, NYObserver

County health officials urging vaccinations for Hepatitis

MAYVILLE — In the wake of rising Hepatitis A infections, the Chautauqua County Health Department strongly recommends everyone who has not completed their hepatitis A vaccine series to do so as soon as possible. Over the past year, Chautauqua County has experienced a dramatic increase in Hepatitis A cases with...
SocietyScientific American

Research on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders Is Being Stifled

Publishing research and getting grants is highly competitive, and peer reviewers and funders reject paper and grant proposals for many reasons. But researchers who study Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities can face another barrier: gatekeepers who downplay social inequities that affect AAPIs and dismiss studying them. For instance,...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

Pfizer Says Its Vaccine Starts Losing Efficacy After This Long

As time goes on, experts continue to collect data on how the protection provided by the COVID vaccines fares over longer periods. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson have all found evidence that suggests their vaccines continue to provide substantial protection for up to six months, but there's still a question of what happens after that. Now, Pfizer is saying immunity may wane over time in the face of the more infectious Delta variant, and the company announced it would be seeking authorization for a third booster shot of its vaccine in August.
Home & GardenPosted by
Best Life

Never Skip a Shower After Going Here, CDC Warns

Everyone has their own shower routine and preferences. Some people insist on showering in the morning, while others prefer to get clean at night. Some think showering should be an everyday endeavor, while others say rinsing off a few times a week is good enough. But according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), how necessary it is for you to shower and when may depend on what you were doing beforehand. More specifically, the agency warns that not taking a shower after going to one particular place may actually put your health at risk and leave you vulnerable to various diseases. Read on to find out when you should never, ever skip your shower.

Comments / 0

Community Policy