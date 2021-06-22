Skip Amazon for Prime Day and check out these 20 laptop deals instead
Amazon Prime Day is here, and we've seen some deep deals on laptops and tech in general at the retail giant. But Amazon isn't the only place in town to find great deals on laptops. Best Buy, Newegg, Walmart, Microsoft, and even individual retailers have their own sales events going on now as well, and we've turned up some impressive prices on new PCs. They've been rounded up here in the best Prime Day laptop deals you won't find at Amazon.www.windowscentral.com