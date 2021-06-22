Cancel
Public Safety

8 dead, 45 wounded nationwide in latest weekend of mass shootings

By ARLUTHER LEE
Miami Herald
 17 days ago

Gun violence plagued another weekend as eight people were killed in 11 mass shootings in several cities across the nation. At least 45 people were wounded, among them two children ages 10 and 15, continuing a deadly onslaught that has become familiar and somewhat routine over the past few weeks, according to reports.

www.miamiherald.com
#Mass Shootings#The Gun Violence Archive#Juneteenth#Aurora#American#R3 Continuum#Reuters
