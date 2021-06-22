8 dead, 45 wounded nationwide in latest weekend of mass shootings

Two people were killed and another 15 injured in separate mass shootings in Chicago overnight. A gunman killed one person and wounded 10 at around 11 p.m. Sunday in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood, NBC Chicago reported. Local officials say that a crowd was gathering outside when three people emerged from an alley and began firing shots. Victims were transported to the University of Chicago Hospital, where one was pronounced dead. The incident occurred after a deadly shooting just hours before in which six people were shot from a car in the South Shore neighborhood. One of the victims, 23-year old Kristin Grimes, died. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot encouraged the federal government to step in to help fight spiking gun violence in the city. “This has got to stop and we need the federal government and all of our partners to step up and do their parts,” Lightfoot said at a press conference.