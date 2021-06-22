All American Season 3 Episode 15 Review: After Hours

This My Hero Academia review contains spoilers through Season 5, Episode 14. Good heroics can be a lot like a magic trick in the sense that there are multiple components that exist at once for the purpose of distraction. This is even more true with a team of superheroes where each individual fulfills a different role that can be entirely constructed around deception. This principle applies to My Hero Academia’s Endeavor and his careful manipulation of his public image that leads into his justified redemption arc, but it’s especially applicable to the structure of “Off to Endeavor’s Agency!” This episode prioritizes the valuable experiences that Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto are supposed to gain while under Endeavor’s tutelage, but in the end it’s actually Hawks that proves himself to be the more worthy role model, even if it’s not yet apparent.