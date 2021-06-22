Cancel
Winfield, TN

Obituary: Eugene Daugherty, 79

By Independent Herald
Independent Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEugene Ronald Daugherty departed this life on Saturday, June 19, 2021 at his home in Winfield. He was 79. Life: Born Aug. 20, 1941 to the late Joel E. Daugherty and Joyce Christine Terry Daugherty, Eugene served as a private in Germany SP5, Artillery, guarded the border, and served on the color guard. He was also in the color guard when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. He was of the Baptist faith, a member of the Wabash Cannonball Motorcycle Club, retired from Wabash Magnetics in Wabash, Ind., and a retired farmer.

Winfield, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
