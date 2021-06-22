Cancel
Two-time Grammy-Winner Shaggy to Headline Florida Jerk Festival

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo-time Grammy-Winner Shaggy to Headline Florida Jerk Festival. South Florida’s Caribbean community will have plenty of reasons to celebrate this Fourth of July Independence Day, as the day also marks the return of the Florida Jerk Festival, formerly known as the Palm Beach Jerk Festival. Before the fireworks are lit, there will be plenty of fire taking place on stage at the South Florida Fairgrounds, home of the festival. Two-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Shaggy will headline the return of the longtime music festival for its 2021 run. The Kingston, Jamaica-born Shaggy has released 14 studio albums and has two number one hits with “Angel” and “It Wasn’t Me,” both of which topped the Billboard Hot 100.

