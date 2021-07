(Washington, DC) -- Senator Amy Klobuchar is cosponsoring legislation to expand the availability and incentivize the use of biofuels. Klobuchar and Iowa Republican Joni Ernst announced a package of bipartisan bills Wednesday. Klobuchar says diversifying the fuel supply, introducing higher blends of biofuels to the market, and making sure retailers have the right equipment to take advantage of these blends will promote clean energy and support rural economies. The Minnesota Democrat says the legislation make cleaner fuels more accessible - benefiting both the economy and the environment.